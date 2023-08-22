The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 22, 2023
World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
https://str.sg/i5ta
Runners in action during heat 1 Women's 100m at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on August 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra greeting his supporters after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport on August 22, 2023. He returned to the country after 15 years in exile, before being led away by officials to be processed on multiple outstanding criminal cases.
PHOTO: AFP
Singapore’s efforts to transform its used-water management system reached another milestone with the completion on August 21, 2023 of tunnelling works for the second phase of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS). A step closer to completing a 98km network of tunnels that brings the treatment of used water underground, freeing up land in the central and western parts of the island for other use when the tunnels are operational by 2026.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A Japanese man in a dog suit is carried in a trolley cart in Tokyo, Japan on August 21, 2023. A Japanese man known as 'Toco' spent over 12,000 euros to realize his dream of transforming into a rough collie dog. He achieved this through a hyper-realistic canine suit made by a Japanese company. Toco now strolls through Tokyo, capturing the amazed attention of pedestrians.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nepalese devotees carrying a golden statue of a snake 'Nag' at Nagpokhari (Snake pond) in Bhaktapur, Nepal on August 20, 2023. Nepal observes the Nagpanchami, Snake Festival, to pray for protection from rain, landslides, floods and all natural calamities that occur during the monsoon season.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wearing masks and carrying animal bladders participate in the patron saint festivities of San Bartolome, in Barva de Heredia north of San Jose, Costa Rica on August 20, 2023 .
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of drummers performing at the 10th Florianópolis Drum Orchestra event in Florianopolis downtown, Santa Catarina State, Brazil on August 20, 2023. 350 drummers gathered in the 10th edition of the event, which is considered the largest meeting of drummers in the Americas, according to the organizers.
PHOTO: AFP
People seekING spots to cool down amid a heatwave in the inner city of Vienna, Austria on August 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
