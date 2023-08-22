Today in Pictures, Aug 22, 2023

Singapore’s efforts to transform its used-water management system reached another milestone with the completion on August 21, 2023 of tunnelling works for the second phase of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS). A step closer to completing a 98km network of tunnels that brings the treatment of used water underground, freeing up land in the central and western parts of the island for other use when the tunnels are operational by 2026.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG