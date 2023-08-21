Today in Pictures, Aug 21, 2023

Soapbox cart racing in Brazil, Spain beat England to win 2023 Women’s World Cup and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
Soapbox cart riders racing downhill during the 10th edition of the Rolima do Abacate event during the Virada Cultural festival in Belo Horizontes, Brazil on August 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Oihane Hernandez and Claudia Zornoza celebrate after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup on August 20., 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters departing after a Zimbabwe African National Union election campaign rally in Shurugwi on August 19, 2023. Zimbabweans will head to the polls on August 23, 2023 to vote in general and presidential elections. PHOTO: AFP
Portugal's Liliana Ca in action during qualification at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on August 20, 2023 PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Ordoglovasok (Devil Riders) acrobatic riding school of Gyor carries a flag during the Lipica International Historical Equestrian Gala in the Lipizzan Equestrian Centre in Szilvasvarad, northern Hungary, on August 19, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A helicopter traveling south along the coast after sunset over the ocean as hurricane Hilary approaches Del Mar, California, U.S on August 19, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking at an art installation created by American artist Brian Donnelly, also known as Kaws, at the Prambanan Temple, one of the largest Hindu temples in Southeast Asia and a UNESCO World Heritage, in Yogyakarta on August 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) inspecting a flotilla of the East Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in North Korea. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

