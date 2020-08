Former SIA cabin crew members (from left) Tristan Yap, Regina Yeoh and Sandra Goh found meaning in their work as temporary care ambassadors and decided to quit their airline jobs to become patient care officers at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Mr Yap said he felt like he had found a new calling in life when a patient gave him a big hug on the day he was discharged. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM