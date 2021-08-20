Today in Pictures, Aug 20, 2021

Heavy showers across Singapore, a baby is evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A person is seen walking across a bridge during heavy rainfall in Bukit Panjang on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) is shrouded by low lying clouds during a heavy downpour as seen from Havelock Road on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Cars are seen stranded in flood waters at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20, 2021. Civil defence officers evacuated motorists and passengers from about 13 vehicles stuck in floods caused by heavy rains this morning. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. PHOTO: OMAR HAIDARI VIA REUTERS
A protester holds the Thai national flag while riding a skateboard during a demonstration at Democracy Monument calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in Bangkok on August 19, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows a home covered in fire retardant near dozens of properties destroyed at the Creekside Mobile Home Park after the Cache fire ripped through the area in Clearlake, California on August 19, 2021 as Wildfire continue to burn across the state. PHOTO: AFP
An oversized shark head figure is seen near the beach after Hurricane Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, in Progreso, Mexico, August 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo taken on August 19, 2021 shows people dancing at a park in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. PHOTO: AFP
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) aeroplane is seen crossing a taxiway bridge at Changi Airport on Aug 19, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirror at a shopping mall in Tokyo amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, August 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
American artist Janet Echelman's artwork 1.78 is displayed above Senate Square accompanied by concert by Hilda Lansman, Tapani Rinne and Tuomas Norvio in downtown in Helsinki, Finland, August 19, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
