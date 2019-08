A life-size baby Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex) from Walking with Dinosaurs - The Live Experience terrorising people who got in its way at the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh on August 19, as part of a promotional stop for the upcoming dinosaur show. The baby T-Rex is one of 18 dinosaurs that will stomp the Singapore Indoor Stadium next Thursday (Aug 29) in the theatrical show that brings to life the Mesozoic Era when dinosaurs walked the Earth. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO