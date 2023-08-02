The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 2, 2023
The sturgeon moon seen from Singapore, floods in Beijing and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
30 min ago
Published
47 min ago
https://str.sg/iirP
The sturgeon moon, the second supermoon of the year, as seen from Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Aug 1.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Workers removing a Soviet emblem from the shield of the "Motherland" monument, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug 1.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A cleaner mopping the Minton tiled floor of St George's Hall, which is to go on display to the public for the first time since 2019, in Liverpool, Britain, on July 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking at a collapsed bridge on the Dashihe River after heavy rains in Fangshan district in Beijing, China, on Aug 1.
PHOTO: AFP
People looking at electricity pylons in a flooded river after Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China, on Aug 2.
PHOTO: REUTERS
French singer Juliette Armanet performing during a concert at the Aio Festival in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on July 31.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of India's National Disaster Response Force inspecting the site where a crane collapsed along the under-construction Samruddhi Expressway, on Aug 1. At least 17 workers were crushed to death.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian rescuers clearing debris after a drone hit an educational establishment in Kharkiv on Aug 1, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
A man covered with motor oil taking part in celebrations on Aug 1 honouring the patron saint of Nicaraguan capital Managua, Saint Dominic de Guzman, the largest celebration in the country after the government allowed the popular festivities.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pilgrims singing and dance on the first day of World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug 1.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
