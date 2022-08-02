The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 2, 2022
A sinkhole is exposed close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Flower mat with 200,000 flowers adorns Medellin with a multisensory experience and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The flower mat created by the Santafe shopping center to decorate the place during the Flower Fair in Medellin, Colombia, 29 July 2022 (Issued 01 August 2022). The floral carpet has 1,000 square meters, woven with more than 200,000 flowers and enhanced by a multisensory experience. The Flower Fair will take place in the city between 05 and 15 August.
PHOTO: EPA
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a 950 meters long slackline, 50 meters over Geneva Lake between the right and left banks of the city of Geneva during an event part of the Swiss National Day on August 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Students dry their books and papers after the mudslide entered classrooms at Mbale progressive secondary school in Namakwekwe, eastern Uganda, on August 1, 2022. - The number of people killed in flash floods in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale has jumped to 22, including a group of partygoers who became trapped in a minibus, police said on August 1, 2022. Two rivers burst their banks at the weekend after the city was battered by heavy rainfall, leading to mudslides that inflicted widespread damage and left many residents homeless.
PHOTO: AFP
Celeste,a giant luminous inflatable puppet, with her other luminous inflatable puppets of the French Company Inko'Nito, perform at the parc de la Grange on the occasion of the Swiss National Day, in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
An image provided by NOAA shows mysterious holes in sediment during an exploration of a volcano in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, July 23, 2022. Similar openings on the sea floor were first spotted 18 years ago along the ridge.
PHOTO: The New York Times
The Fimiston Open Pit gold mine, known as the Super Pit operated by Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Ltd. (KCGM), in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Gold rose to the highest since early July as investors waited on fresh data to be released on the state of the U.S. economy and the potential pace for interest-rate hikes.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
England's Craig Bowler during his match with Kieran Rollings against Australia's Damien Delgado and Chris Flavel at the Commonwealth Games 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
