Today in Pictures, Aug 2, 2021

National Museum of Singapore lit in red-and-white, an underwater museum in Cyprus, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
31 min ago
Seven civic, cultural and historic buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis area, including the National Museum of Singapore (pictured), got a red-and-white makeover on Sunday night (Aug 1) ahead of Singapore's 56th birthday celebrations this year.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Arianna Schivo of Italy on her horse Quefira De L'ormeau compete in equestrian at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Tokyo, Japan , on July 31, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A diver swims near sculptures during the inauguration of the underwater museum in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Aug 1, 2021. At the new Ayia Napa Underwater Sculpture Museum (MUSAN), located in the Pernera area of Ayia Napa, visitors, both swimmers with mask and flippers and divers, will be able to tour around an underwater forest, the first of its kind in the world. The whole project is inspired by British acclaimed sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, a representatives of the eco-art movement who is behind the world's first underwater sculpture park - the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian tightrope walker Andrea Loreni performs on a steel cable near the dam of Ceresole Lake on Aug 1, 2021 in Ceresole Reale, Orco Valley, Alps Region, Northwestern Italy. Andrea Loreni walked on a 300 meter steel cable for the 90th Anniversary of the dam construction organized by “Iren”, the multiutility Energy company that manages the structure.PHOTO: AFP
People sit before the start of Cinespia’s screening of 'The Wizard of Oz' at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, presented by Amazon Studios & Prime Video, on July 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Summer screenings have returned to the iconic cemetery after a hiatus amid the pandemic last summer. PHOTO: AFP
The Olympic Stadium is seen from Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture taken in Tirana on July 30, 2021, shows a man and his dog cooling off in a fountain at Skanderbeg Square. A heat wave hit Albania where temperatures reach a peak of 43 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: AFP
