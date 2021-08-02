Today in Pictures, Aug 2, 2021

A diver swims near sculptures during the inauguration of the underwater museum in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Aug 1, 2021. At the new Ayia Napa Underwater Sculpture Museum (MUSAN), located in the Pernera area of Ayia Napa, visitors, both swimmers with mask and flippers and divers, will be able to tour around an underwater forest, the first of its kind in the world. The whole project is inspired by British acclaimed sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, a representatives of the eco-art movement who is behind the world's first underwater sculpture park - the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE