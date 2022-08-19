Today in Pictures, Aug 19, 2022

Record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, flooding around the Nelson region in New Zealand and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
A wedding couple walk on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A robot design resembling a fish is seen at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing on August 18, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
People gather next Fiberglass sculptures of divers in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 August 2022. PHOTO: EPA
An overview of flooding around the Nelson region in New Zealand, August 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People visit “Pixel Forest” by Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, an art installation of 3000 hand-sculpted LED lights suspended from the ceiling at Tai Kwun in Hong Kong on August 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A priest dances as he holds sacrificial pigeons during the annual three-day-long Deodhani festival at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on August 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Children prepare to plunge into the river Ganges in Allahabad on August 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Street artists paint a mural onto a wall near a building in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 August 2022. Ukrainian street artist Yulia Abramova, with friends and colleagues paint a mural depicting a symbolic red the tree of life and white storks as talismans, who symbolically guard Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. PHOTO: EPA

