Today in Pictures, Aug 19, 2022

Street artists paint a mural onto a wall near a building in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 August 2022. Ukrainian street artist Yulia Abramova, with friends and colleagues paint a mural depicting a symbolic red the tree of life and white storks as talismans, who symbolically guard Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

PHOTO: EPA