Today in Pictures, Aug 19, 2021

Clock artwork in Bivio, Switzerland, protest in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A view of the installation 'Und Endlich' (And Finally in English) by German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber (both unseen) at pass Fuorcla digl Leget in Bivio, Switzerland, August 18, 2021. The clock artwork slows down while spectators are approaching until it finally stops ticking. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Anti-government demonstrators burn mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Commuters seen at Outram Park MRT station during peak hour on Aug 19, 2021. Up to 50 per cent of employees are now allowed back to the office with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KELVIN CHNG
Crosses mark the graves of Covid-19 fatalities at the Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 18, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Rescue personnel approach a car submerged in floodwater at Kallviksvagen, in Falun, Sweden, August 18, 2021. PHOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS
A photograph taken with a drone shows the body of a humpback whale that was found dead on the beach of Sao Conrado, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate on the ninth day of Islamic month of Muharram on wooden boats in the interiors of Dal lake, Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, August 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women and a child queue to receive humanitarian aid packages at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh governorate on August 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Welders work during the assembly of sculptures of the memorial complex 'Prince Alexander Nevsky with the squad' in Khimki Moscow region, Russia, August 18, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman looks at a diorama in the museum 'The Tsar Layout' in Moscow, Russia, on August 17, 2021. The diorama presents the most recognizable and famous objects, cities, streets and buildings of Russia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
