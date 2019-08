It’s time for “fishing” as Mr Ong Kim Hon takes part in a game with students from San Yu Adventist School (SYAS) and others on August 18, 2019. Mr Ong, who is in his 70s and a resident of the Adventist Home for the Elders, was among the 90 elderly beneficiaries who joined the students in their classrooms at their school in Novena to take part in karaoke singalongs and retro games in an event known as Pay It Forward. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN