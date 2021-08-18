Today in Pictures, Aug 18, 2021

A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, antelopes are seen at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, Kenya, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021.
A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021.Reuters
Antelopes are seen at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, Kenya on July 16, 2021.
Antelopes are seen at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, Kenya on July 16, 2021. Reuters
A man climbs to the top of a pole on which prizes and other items are attached as part of festivities celebrating Indonesia's 76th Independence Day in Denpasar on Bali island, on August 17, 2021.
A man climbs to the top of a pole on which prizes and other items are attached as part of festivities celebrating Indonesia's 76th Independence Day in Denpasar on Bali island, on August 17, 2021.AFP
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims perform the torch procession during a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 16, 2021.
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims perform the torch procession during a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 16, 2021.Reuters
A handout image released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on August 9, 2021 shows an EA-18G Growler aircraft flying above the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) over the Arabian Sea.
A handout image released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on August 9, 2021 shows an EA-18G Growler aircraft flying above the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) over the Arabian Sea.AFP
Tourists from Yemen pose for photos in front of the Washington Monument, which remains closed after receiving a dramatic lightning strike last weekend, in Washington U.S., August 17, 2021.
Tourists from Yemen pose for photos in front of the Washington Monument, which remains closed after receiving a dramatic lightning strike last weekend, in Washington U.S., August 17, 2021.Reuters
The morning sun rises behind the Zoo lake bird colony which is on an island in the popular lake in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 17, 2021. The bird colony sees hundreds of ibis birds roosting overnight in the trees on the island before they fl
The morning sun rises behind the Zoo lake bird colony which is on an island in the popular lake in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 17, 2021. The bird colony sees hundreds of ibis birds roosting overnight in the trees on the island before they fly to various other areas in the city during the day.EPA
A worker pushes a welding generator past light reflections on a wall in Beijing on August 17, 2021.
A worker pushes a welding generator past light reflections on a wall in Beijing on August 17, 2021.AFP
In a long exposure image, the night sky glows after trees burned along Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire in the early morning of August 17, 2021 near Janesville, California. The wildfire in Northern California has grown to become the largest single
In a long exposure image, the night sky glows after trees burned along Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire in the early morning of August 17, 2021 near Janesville, California. The wildfire in Northern California has grown to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. AFP
Girl wearing a protective mask reacts after taking part in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021.
Girl wearing a protective mask reacts after taking part in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021.Reuters