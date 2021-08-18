Today in Pictures, Aug 18, 2021

A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, antelopes are seen at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, Kenya, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.