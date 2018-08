Dancers of the National Dance Company perform The Swan Lake, at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Mexico on 16 Aug 2018. The ballet by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, will be presented from today on the great stage of Palace of the Fine Arts. The love story of Siegfried and Odette can also be seen on giant screens placed outside the historic building for those who did not get entry ticket, as the tickets are sold out. PHOTO:EPA-EFE