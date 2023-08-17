Today in Pictures, Aug 17, 2023

Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day, ‘Ice Flowers’, artificial flowers frozen in blocks of ice, Japan and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Children taking part in a traditional sack race during celebrations on the eve of Indonesia's 78th Independence Day at the Nusa tourism village, Aceh province, on August 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A staff of ice maker Onoda Shoten carring 'ice flowers', artificial flowers frozen in blocks of ice, during a demonstration at its studio in Tokyo, Japan on August 10, 2023. The company opened its ice flower studio last year after the COVID-19 pandemic depressed sales of its main ice wholesale business and prompted it to seek other ways to use ice. PHOTO: REUTERS
An elephant with a shackled leg is pictured at the Hanoi Zoo in Hanoi on August 16, 2023. Legs in iron chains and unable to roam freely, the treatment of two elderly elephants at the Hanoi public zoo has drawn outrage from animal lovers across Vietnam. PHOTO: AFP
Paris 2024 holding the triathlon test event for the Olympics in Paris, France on August 17, 2023 The Hotel des Invalides is seen as athletes compete in the elite women triathlon test event. PHOTO: REUTERS
A vendor selling dolls waits for customers along a roadside in Peshawar on August 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front R) and First Lady Iriana Widodo attending a ceremony for the country's 78th Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Saudi equestrian Noura Al-Jabr (L) and a fellow rider demonstrating their skills at a training centre in Dammam, in Saudi Arabia's eastern province on August 14, 2023. Jabr organises mounted archery and tent-pegging training sessions that are especially popular among women. PHOTO: AFP

