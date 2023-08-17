Today in Pictures, Aug 17, 2023

Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day, artificial flowers frozen in blocks of ice in Japan and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Children taking part in a traditional sack race during celebrations on the eve of Indonesia's 78th Independence Day at the Nusa tourism village, Aceh province, on Aug 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An employee of ice maker Onoda Shoten carring "ice flowers", artificial flowers frozen in blocks of ice, during a demonstration at its studio in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug 10, 2023. The company opened its ice flower studio last year after the Covid-19 pandemic depressed sales of its main ice wholesale business and prompted it to seek other ways to use ice. PHOTO: REUTERS
An elephant with a shackled leg is pictured at the Hanoi Zoo in Hanoi on Aug 16, 2023. The treatment of two elderly elephants, who are unable to roam freely with their legs in iron chains, at the Hanoi public zoo has drawn outrage from animal lovers across Vietnam. PHOTO: AFP
Paris holding the triathlon test event for the Olympics 2024 in Paris, France, on Aug 17, 2023. The Hotel des Invalides is seen as athletes compete in the elite women triathlon test event. PHOTO: REUTERS
A vendor selling dolls waits for customers along a roadside in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Aug 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front right) and First Lady Iriana Widodo attending a ceremony for the country's 78th Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Aug 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Saudi equestrian Noura Al-Jabr (left) and a fellow rider demonstrating their skills at a training centre in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Aug 14, 2023. She organises mounted archery and tent-pegging training sessions that are especially popular among women. PHOTO: AFP

