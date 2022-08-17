Today in Pictures, Aug 17, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Aug 17, 2022
'El Pilon' running-the-bulls in Falces, Indonesia's 77th Independence Day at the Lhok Nga and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wRV7
Some runners fall during the 'El Pilon' running-the-bulls in the village of Falces, Navarra, northern Spain, 16 August 2022. 'El Pilon' running-the-bulls is held on a hill where runners have to avoid the herd of cows on a 800 meter long and narrow slope with the mountain on one side and a steep cliff on the other.
PHOTO: EPA
This aerial photo taken on August 16, 2022 shows fishing boats heading out to sea on the first day of the fishing season in Yangjiang, in China's southern Guangdong province.
PHOTO: AFP
Athletes cast their shadows on the pavement as they compete in the men's and women's 35 km Race Walk at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, southern Germany on August 16, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past on a checkered floor at a mall in Bangkok on August 16, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Rock climbers wave a giant flag on a rock cliff during a ceremony to mark Indonesia's 77th Independence Day at the Lhok Nga beach area, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 17 August 2022. Indonesia gained it's independence in 1945.
PHOTO: EPA
Edi Mulyono, a fisherman and mangrove farmer (R) plants mangroves on Rengge beach to protect the beach from further damage in Pari Island, Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2022 (issued 16 August 2022). Four Pari Islanders have decided to take legal action against Holcim, a Switzerland based cement company, in a climate change lawsuit. The suit demands the company to pay for compensation and flood defences. The company is also urged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and 69 percent by 2040 to prevent future damage. Pari Island, home to more than a thousand people and located around 56 kilometers north of Jakarta, is facing serious problems caused by the impact of climate change. Rising sea levels forced residents to deal with tidal flooding more often. According to Edi Mulyono, one of the plaintiffs, smaller Islands around Pari Island have submerged in recent years.
PHOTO: EPA
A rusted shopping cart is seen on a sandbank in the Rhine exposed by the low tide in Bonn, Germany, August 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Underwater rocks emerge from the water of Lake Garda after northern Italy experienced the worst drought in 70 years in Sirmione, Italy, August 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top