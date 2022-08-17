Today in Pictures, Aug 17, 2022

Edi Mulyono, a fisherman and mangrove farmer (R) plants mangroves on Rengge beach to protect the beach from further damage in Pari Island, Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2022 (issued 16 August 2022). Four Pari Islanders have decided to take legal action against Holcim, a Switzerland based cement company, in a climate change lawsuit. The suit demands the company to pay for compensation and flood defences. The company is also urged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and 69 percent by 2040 to prevent future damage. Pari Island, home to more than a thousand people and located around 56 kilometers north of Jakarta, is facing serious problems caused by the impact of climate change. Rising sea levels forced residents to deal with tidal flooding more often. According to Edi Mulyono, one of the plaintiffs, smaller Islands around Pari Island have submerged in recent years.

PHOTO: EPA