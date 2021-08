A member of the Old Guard looks on during a full military honors burial ceremony for a US soldier next to Section 60, the section of Arlington National Cemetery reserved for those killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Allies and critics alike condemned the United States over the botched end to its 20-year NATO campaign in Afghanistan, with a leading German politician slamming the pullout as "the biggest debacle" in the alliance's history. Stunned by the Taliban's lightning advance across the country after the departure of Western troops, NATO allies have been left scrambling to evacuate their nationals as well as vulnerable Afghans.

AFP