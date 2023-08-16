Today in Pictures, Aug 16, 2023

A girl celebrating India’s Independence Day in New Delhi, a young man on a scooter in Calais, France and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
31 min ago
Published
37 min ago
A girl with her face painted with tri-colour celebrating country's Independence Day in New Delhi, on Aug 15. AFP
A young man performing a trick on a scooter at sunset in a skate park in Calais, France, on Aug 15. REUTERS
An aerial photo of the bridge over the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, on Aug 15. EPA-EFE
A car passing by an abandoned Boeing 727 airplane in Sekinchan, Malaysia, on Aug 15. According to local villagers, there are plans for the plane to be used as a restaurant as part of the local tourism attraction. EPA-EFE
People participating in a traditional Feast of the Assumption at the Notre-Dame de la Clarte in Perros-Guirec, France, on Aug 15. REUTERS
People releasing doves during their visit to the Yasukuni Shrine on the 78th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug 15. REUTERS
Workers standing on a collapsed road near the Saji River in Tottori, western Japan, after Typhoon Lan hit the region on Aug 16. via REUTERS
Damage in the Wahikuli Terrace neighborhood seen in the aftermath of the fire which ravaged the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, U.S., Aug 15. REUTERS
The sun rising over Torki village, southeastern Poland, on Aug 15. EPA-EFE
Members of Army Service Crops (ASC) displaying the Kalaripayattu , a martial artform, during Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, on Aug 15. India is marking the 77th anniversary of its independence from British rule. EPA-EFE

