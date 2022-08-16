Today in Pictures, Aug 16, 2022

A helicopter drops water as members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, near the village of Borja, in the northern region of Aragon on August 15, 2022. - Hundreds of firefighters continue battling a blaze in northern Spain today that forced hundreds to evacuate and devastated swathes of land, officials said. The fire was raging in the Aragon region where around 300 firefighters are trying to contain the blaze with the help of helicopters. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from the rural region that includes a natural park in the Zaragoza province.

PHOTO: AFP