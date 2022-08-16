Today in Pictures, Aug 16, 2022

People participate in the traditional 'Tigrada' in the municipality of Chilapa, Guerrero state, Mexico, Sawdust carpet breaks world record in Huamantla and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People participate in the traditional 'Tigrada' in the municipality of Chilapa, Guerrero state, Mexico, 15 August 2022. Thousands of people dressed as tigers flooded the streets of Chilapa, a municipality located in the central region of Guerrero state, southern Mexico, as part of a tradition of more than three decades and that had been suspended for two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: EPA
The crowd listens to Pope Francis (top) leading the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 15 August 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel hold tri-colored balloons during the celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, in Chennai, India, 15 August 2022. India's prime minister has urged people to hoist the national flag in every household as part of a campaign called 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolor in every house) during India's Independence celebrations. India declared its independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. PHOTO: EPA
A child takes bath in a bucket to cool off amid a heatwave warning in Huayuan county, Hunan province, China August 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kashmiri artists wait for their performance to start during the celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 15 August 2022. India's prime minister has urged people to hoist the national flag in every household as part of a campaign called 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolor in every house) during India's Independence celebrations. India declared its independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. PHOTO: EPA
Actors stage of a reenactment of the Battle of Warsaw 1920, organized as part of the commemorations of the battle's 102nd anniversary, in Ossow village, east-central Poland, 15 August 2022. The battle is dubbed the Miracle at the Vistula River, since it is said to have stopped the Soviet invasion on Poland. PHOTO: EPA
A group of artisans make colored sawdust rugs on the 'Night Nobody Sleeps' of the municipality of Huamantla, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, early 15 August 2022. The sawdust rug of 3,932 meters broke the Guinness record for the world's longest rug of this type, where 240 artisans participated with 80 tons of multi-colored sawdust. PHOTO: EPA
Spectators follow the men's Decathlon High Jump during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, southern Germany on August 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An artist poses during the official photo before the performance at the second edition of Lienzos que Palpitan (Throbing Cavases), the largest body paint exhibition in the country in the framework of the XXXIII Meeting of Painters and Sculptors of Cundinamarca in Pradilla, Mesitas del Colegio municipality, Colombia, on August 14, 2022. - 50 naked bodies were publicly painted by artists whose main theme was the different cultures of the world. PHOTO: AFP
A helicopter drops water as members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, near the village of Borja, in the northern region of Aragon on August 15, 2022. - Hundreds of firefighters continue battling a blaze in northern Spain today that forced hundreds to evacuate and devastated swathes of land, officials said. The fire was raging in the Aragon region where around 300 firefighters are trying to contain the blaze with the help of helicopters. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from the rural region that includes a natural park in the Zaragoza province. PHOTO: AFP

