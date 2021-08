This NASA image obtained on August 15, 2021, taken from aboard the International Space Station, shows the aurora australis as it streams across the Earth's atmosphere as the station orbited 271 miles above the southern Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica. Named for the Roman goddess of dawn, the aurora is a display of light in the night sky. The aurora borealis and aurora australis, also called the northern lights and southern lights, occur at the northern and southern poles.

AFP