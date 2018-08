An Egyptian boy gestures at the Ashmun market in Egypt's Menufia Governorate on Aug 15, 2018, as cattle traders gather to sell livestock to customers ahead of the annual Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday when custom requires the faithful to make a sacrifice. - Muslims around the world will mark the upcoming Eid al-Adha, as the biggest holiday of the Islamic calendar, celebrated the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. PHOTO:AFP