Today in Pictures, Aug 15, 2023
People attending a fireworks display in eastern Spain, men running during a protest in Haiti and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i5hd
People attending a fireworks display known as 'Imperial Palm' during traditional festivities in the city of Elche, eastern Spain, on Aug 13.
EPA-EFE
Men running next to burning tires during a protest demanding an end to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug 14.
REUTERS
Pedestrians walking near the Plaza de Mayo a day after Argentina's primary elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Aug 14.
REUTERS
An aerial view of a work of art with various flowers and plants in Jacobsdorf, Germany, on Aug 14. Artist Michael Uy has transformed the piece of land into a paradise for bees, bumblebees and butterflies.
EPA-EFE
Damaged buildings are seen after a tornado hit the city of Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Aug 14.
AFP
A replica of the Cabuchet Statue of the Virgin Mary is seen among pilgrims attending the Torchlight Marian procession during the Assumption celebrations, in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Aug 14.
AFP
A security personnel carrying the belongings of a villager from the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in the Solan district of India's Himachal Pradesh state on Aug 14.
AFP
Kyrgyz teams 'Dostuk' and 'Muras' compete at the Kok-Bor World Cup in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Aug 14.
EPA-EFE
A digitally-stacked composite image of long exposure photos shows the Perseids meteor shower in the night sky over Herrnleis, Austria, on 14 Aug.
EPA-EFE
People swimming in a makeshift pool amid soaring temperatures in a camp for the internally displaced in Zaradna, Syria, on Aug 14.
AFP
Today in Pictures
