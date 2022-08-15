Today in Pictures, Aug 15, 2022

Nepalese dancers wear costumes and masks as they perform in front of the Bauddha Stupa during the Ropai Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on 13 August 2022. Ropai Jatra is one of the festivals dedicated to the farmers. This annual festival is organized specially for the farmers’ refreshment because by the Mid-August all rice planting season is finished so that they can come celebrate the festival.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE