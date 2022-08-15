The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 15, 2022
India marked the 75th anniversary of independence on August 15, Super 24 street dance competition held at Our Tampines Hub and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wRLG
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour before addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Eventual champions Lioncitylite dance crew performing during the finals of the Super24 dance competition at Our Tampines Hub in Singapore on 14 August 2022. The street dance competition made its return after a two-year hiatus and with teams of up to 24 dancers battling it out on an eight by eight metre platform.
ST PHOTO : FELINE lIM
A crew member prepares a partially inflated balloon at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, near Bristol, Britain.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Spectators watch the kites flying in the sky during the three-day-long Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India on 13 August 2022. The three-day-long Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) will take place in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram from 13 August 2022 to 15 August 2022.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Nepalese dancers wear costumes and masks as they perform in front of the Bauddha Stupa during the Ropai Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on 13 August 2022. Ropai Jatra is one of the festivals dedicated to the farmers. This annual festival is organized specially for the farmers’ refreshment because by the Mid-August all rice planting season is finished so that they can come celebrate the festival.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The Spanish ensemble Sacude perform at the 28th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island in northern Budapest, Hungary. The festival is one of the biggest cultural events of Europe offering art exhibitions, theatrical and circus performances and above all music concerts.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Worshippers from the Legio Maria Church walk during their annual overnight procession as the Assumption of Holy Mary in Kisumu on August 14, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Participants gather at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14, 2022 near Gallup, New Mexico. The 11-day Ceremonial began in 1922 and is one of the state’s oldest annual events honoring Native American and Indigenous tribal heritage and culture while bringing together tribal members from the American Southwest and beyond.
PHOTO : AFP
Britain's Kieran Reilly competes to place second in the Men's Park Final BMX Cycling Freestyle event at the European Cycling Championships in Munich, southern Germany on August 13, 2022. The event is part of the European Championships Munich 2022 running from August 11 to 21, 2022 and including nine different types of sport.
PHOTO : AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top