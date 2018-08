People react during the Holy Supper, the largest festivity of the Church of the Light of the World, in Guadalajara, capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco, Mexico, August 14, 2018. Nearly 500,000 people, from 57 countries, participate in the Holy Supper on the streets of the Beautiful Province, where the main temple of Church of the Light of the World was founded and which each year serves as the setting for its most important festivity, which began on 07 August.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE