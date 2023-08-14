The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 14, 2023
Cat Fashion Week in Banda Aceh, Indonesia,Southwest monson hit Manila and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
58 min ago
Published
58 min ago
A dressed cat is held by its owner as they participate in the Cat Fashion Week held at a shopping mall in Banda Aceh, northern Indonesia, on August 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Motorists traversing on a flooded road after heavy downpour brought about by southwest moonson hit Manila on August 14, 2023,
PHOTO: AFP
People cooling off at a water park in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on August 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants wearing flower-themed costumes during a carnival event of the Tomohon International Flower Festival on the street in Tomohon, North Sulawesi, on August 12, 2023.
AFP
An aerial photograph showing visitors walking in a structure of the historical Phrygian Valley, prior to the Perseid meteor shower near Ihsaniye, in the Afyonkarahisar district on August 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Fairgoers taking a yoga class with miniature horses at the Livestock Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. August 13, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Athletes competing in the 29er class during the U.S. Open Sailing Series hosted by the Richmond Yacht Club on August 13, 2023 in Richmond, California.
PHOTO: AFP
Buildings destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. Firefighters rushing to contain the Maui wildfire found that hydrants were running dry, forcing crews to embark instead on a perilous rescue mission.
PHOTO: NYT
A skateboarder riding at an inclusive skatepark in Amsterdam, on August 9, 2023. Despite its image as an alternative sport for baggy-pantsed rebels, in Amsterdam, a unique skatepark is one of the first in the world to offer a safe space for LGBTQIA+ skateboarders.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
