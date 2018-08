Flamingos move around a pen at Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kms from Malaga, Spain on Aug 11, 2018 during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. The lake, which is the most important breeding ground for flamingos in the Iberian Peninsula, is also a nature reserve and a haven for birds with over 170 different species recorded. PHOTO:AFP