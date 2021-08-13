Today in Pictures, Aug 13, 2021

An indigenous child with his face painted prepares to take part in the celebration of the 500 anniversary of the last day of domain ahead of the fall of Tenochtitlan to the Spanish at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, smoke trails are seen across the sky as spectators return after watching the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) launched from onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10), which failed due to a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition at Sriharikota, in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.