Today in Pictures, Aug 13, 2021

An indigenous child with his face painted prepares to take part in the celebration of the 500 anniversary of the last day of domain ahead of the fall of Tenochtitlan to the Spanish at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, smoke trails are seen across the sky as spectators return after watching the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) launched from onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10), which failed due to a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition at Sriharikota, in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
21 sec ago
An indigenous child with his face painted prepares to take part in the celebration of the 500 anniversary of the last day of domain ahead of the fall of Tenochtitlan to the Spanish at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on August 12, 2021. AFP
Smoke trails are seen across the sky as spectators return after watching the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) launched from onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10), which failed due to a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition at Sriharikota, in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India on August 12, 2021. Due to technical reasons and Covid-19 lockdown, the launch of Geo Imaging Satellite-1. (GISAT-1) had suffered multiple delays. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to form a failure analysis committee that will analyse the reasons for the failure of Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).EPA
A young boy cools down in a waterfall at Yards Park in Washington, DC, August 12, 2021, as an extreme heat wave hits the region.AFP
A person is dressed as a member of the Queen's Guard during an event marking JetBlue's first transatlantic flight between New York and London at JFK International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021.Reuters
This aerial picture shows people queueing to receive the Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in Jakarta, on August 12, 2021. AFP
This handout aerial photo taken on August 8, 2021 and released on August 12, 2021 by the "Yunnan Provincial Command of the Safety Precautions of the Migrating Asian Elephants" shows a migrating herd of wild Asian elephants walking across a bridge over the Yuanjiang River near the city of Yuxi in China's southwest Yunnan province.AFP
Children drink milk during recess at the Mirae Kindergarten in Phyongchon District in Pyongyang on August 12, 2021.AFP
A woman stands near the Parmelan mountain refuge in Dingy-Saint-Clair, in the French Alps above Annecy, on August 11, 2021. Mountain refuges are among the very rare type of restaurant that does not require the health pass in France. AFP
Iranians wait to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as cases spike, in a vaccination center in Tehran, Iran on August 9, 2021.Reuters
Feathers form a grouse float in the air during the opening day of the grouse shooting season, in Byrecleugh Farm, Longformacus, Duns, Scotland, Britain, August 12, 2021. Reuters