Today in Pictures, Aug 13, 2021

Smoke trails are seen across the sky as spectators return after watching the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) launched from onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10), which failed due to a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition at Sriharikota, in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India on August 12, 2021. Due to technical reasons and Covid-19 lockdown, the launch of Geo Imaging Satellite-1. (GISAT-1) had suffered multiple delays. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to form a failure analysis committee that will analyse the reasons for the failure of Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).

EPA