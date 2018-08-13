Today in Pictures, Aug 13, 2018

A meteor streaks past stars and the Milky Way in the night sky during the Perseids meteor shower in Berducedo, Spain, the sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.