Today in Pictures, Aug 13, 2018

A meteor streaks past stars and the Milky Way in the night sky during the Perseids meteor shower in Berducedo, Spain, the sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A meteor streaks past stars and the Milky Way in the night sky during the Perseids meteor shower in Berducedo, Spain, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
People prepare hundreds of hot dogs in an attempt to break the Guinness record of the longest hot dog line in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors enjoy the Templo Mayor, part of the Historic Center of Mexico City, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987, in Mexico City, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A person wearing a panda mask poses for photos during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in downtown Washington, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Renaud Lavillenie of France competes the Men's Pole Vault Final on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Grotta della Poesia, a natural pool, which will be 1.93km away from a planned pipeline in Roca, Italy, on July 19, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Jordanian security forces and relatives of Sergeant Hisham Aqarbeh, a member of the anti-terrorist unit who was killed in an attack yesterday along, attend his funeral in the town Birayn, north of the capital Amman, on Aug 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view taken with a drone shows hundreds of thousands of people participanting in the 27th Street Parade in Zurich, Switzerland, on Aug 11, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women dressed as mermaids swim into the lake of Geneva, during a Mermaiding initiation at the Bains des Paquis, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug 11, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
