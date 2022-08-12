Today in Pictures, Aug 12, 2022

This picture taken on August 6, 2022, above the resort of Les Diablerets shows hikers walking on the Tsanfleuron pass partially free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years, behind blankets covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it. - The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era will have melted away completely within a few weeks, Glacier 3000 officials said on August 11, 2022. Following a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate.

PHOTO: AFP