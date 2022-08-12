The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Aug 12, 2022
The World Reimagined charitable arts education project in London, a endangered four-day-old Central American tapir and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Globe sculptures from 'The World Reimagined' charitable arts education project are displayed outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 11 August 2022. Over 100 artists designed over 100 globes to explore themes of the transatlantic slave trade and racial justice. The globes will be placed in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London and Swansea in sculpture trails until 31 October 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
This picture taken on August 6, 2022, above the resort of Les Diablerets shows hikers walking on the Tsanfleuron pass partially free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years, behind blankets covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it. - The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era will have melted away completely within a few weeks, Glacier 3000 officials said on August 11, 2022. Following a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate.
PHOTO: AFP
The president of the National Zoo of Nicaragua, Eduardo Sacasa, examines a four-day-old Central American tapir (Tapirus bairdii), considered an endangered species, inside an enclosure at the National Zoo in Managua, on August 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People jump off Blackrock diving boards during a heatwave, at Salthill beach, in Galway, Ireland, August 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People visit the newly constructed Namo Ghat on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi. - The Hindu priest on the banks of the holy river Ganges spoke softly, but had a threatening message 75 years after the birth of independent India: his religion must be the heart of Indian identity. Hindus make up the overwhelming majority of India's 1.4 billion people but when Mahatma Gandhi secured its independence from Britain in 1947 it was as a secular, multi-cultural state.
PHOTO: AFP
Local people watch the clouds of smoke during a forest fire in Linhares da Beira, Celorico da Beira, northern Portugal, 11 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
In this photograph taken on August 2, 2022, visitors look at an installation at the Partition Museum in Amritsar. - India and Pakistan, which celebrate 75 years of independence from Britain next week, share deep cultural and linguistic links but their history has been mired in violence and bloodshed. They were partitioned in 1947 into predominantly Hindu India and Muslim-majority Pakistan against the backdrop of communal massacres and the movement of millions of people.
PHOTO: AFP
A full moon sets behind the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
