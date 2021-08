An aerial picture taken with a drone shows, women workers overturn of carpets during lay it under the sun at a company that washes hand-woven carpets and rugs in Dosemealti district of the Antalya, Turkey on August 11, 2021. Dosemealti district of Antalya hosts a colorful business in summer every year. Thousands of hand-woven carpets and rugs regain their health under the sun on these fertile lands of Turkey. Hand-woven carpets and rugs form an important part of Turkish nomad culture. Teke nomads, who settled in and around the Dosemealti region in the 12th century, still keep this tradition alive by weaving carpets and rugs today.

EPA