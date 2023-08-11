The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 11, 2023
A migrant walking back to his makeshift camp in Sangatte, France, Mount Merapi spewing smoke in Yogyakarta, Indonesia and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i5fr
A migrant walking back to his makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK in Sangatte, France, Aug 10.
REUTERS
Mount Merapi spewing smoke during an eruption as seen from the Wonokerto village in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Aug 9.
AFP
Children waiting to perform a dragon dance near the A-Ma temple during celebrations of Kuan Tai in Macau on Aug 10.
AFP
France's Nael Rouffiac taking part in the men's Junior Cross-country Olympic mountain bike race at the Cycling World Championships in Glentress Forest, Scotland on Aug 10.
AFP
Workers walking at the construction site for COP30 in Belem, Para State, Brazil Aug 9.
REUTERS
An expert working at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Aug 10.
REUTERS
Police officers standing guard at the Vertical Cemetery before the funeral of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a day after his assassination, in Quito, on Aug 10.
AFP
Surfers waiting for waves in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia on Aug 9, before the WSL Shiseido Tahiti pro surfing competition.
AFP
A supporter of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) demonstrating in Niamey on Aug 10.
AFP
A youth dives into the Mediterranean sea on the French riviera city of Nice, on Aug 10.
AFP
Today in Pictures
