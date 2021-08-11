Today in Pictures, Aug 11, 2021

A couple stand under the rain in Moscow, visitors attend a preview of an exhibition of Vincent van Gogh's work in USA, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
31 min ago
A couple stand under the rain in downtown Moscow on Aug 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Two woman pose for a photograph next to a giant desk lamp in front of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, Aug 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors attend a preview of 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,' a digitally projected exhibit of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh's most beloved art work, in Washington, D.C., USA, Aug 10, 2021. The exhibit, which runs for six months, displays more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Friends look at the Milky Way galaxy rising in the night sky in Kuwait's al-Salmi desert, 120km north of the capital, on Aug 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Visitors enjoy the film showing on the Piazza Grande during the 74th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, Aug 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An image of Lionel Messi is seen being taken down outside the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, Aug 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators look at the sound and light show 'La Nuit aux Invalides, Napoleon The Flight of the Eagle ' displayed on the walls of the Invalides National Hotel, in Paris, France, Aug 10, 2021, part of the cultural event of the Napoleon's year dedicated to the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man holds a national flag of Pakistan as he walks along a street in Islamabad on Aug 10, 2021, ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule.PHOTO: AFP
A man, working as a car wash attendant, has fallen asleep on a chair at a parking lot in Lusaka, Zambia, on Aug 10, 2021.
Lebanese wait to fill their gas cylinders in the southern city of Sidon amidst a deepening economic crisis, on Aug 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
