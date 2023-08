The British Airways Concorde is seen lifted by crane at the Intrepid Museum on August 09, 2023 in New York City. The British Airways Concorde, the fastest commercial aircraft in the world, which has been on display at the Intrepid Museum was removed off the museum for a scheduled three-month restoration project. The restoration process will consist of the removal of its paint coating by stripping it down to the bare metal, sanding, and re-coating, and bringing back the original colors and markings of the plane.

PHOTO: AFP