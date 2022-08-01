The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 1, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club celebrates winning the Trophee des Champions, wearable battery-powered 'air conditioner' for pets in Tokyo, Japan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Paris St Germain's Keylor Navas celebrates winning the Trophee des Champions with the trophy and teammates.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A 5 year old Scottish Fold cat named Sun wears a battery-powered fan outfit for pets, developed by Japanese maternity clothing maker "Sweet Mommy", during the copmany's promotional event in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunflowers in full bloom welcome holidaymakers for the summer festival in Nogi town, Tochigi prefecture on July 30, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers spread Koji mold over steamed rice at Asahi Shuzo Co.'s Dassai brewery in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. As a pioneer of the high-end sake market, Dassai is known among its fans for a clean and floral taste, resulting from heavy polishing of rice grains, a costly technique that differentiates it from the stronger and often rough taste of cheaper sake.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This photograph taken on July 30, 2022 shows a graffiti and paint bombs during the graffiti festival "Meeting Of Styles", in Pristina.
PHOTO: AFP
A boatman walks on a floating dock made of plastic cubes along the flooded banks of river Ganges after a rise in the water level due to heavy rains in Allahabad on July 30, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A deer walks through smoke in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire in Klamath National Forest, northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31, 2022. - Fueled by drought in a changing climate, the fire grew to over 50,000 acres in less than 48 hours.
PHOTO: AFP
Leon fans cheer prior to the Liga MX Apertura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Leon at the Leon Stadium in Leon, Mexico, 31 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
