Today in Pictures, Aug 1, 2022

Workers spread Koji mold over steamed rice at Asahi Shuzo Co.'s Dassai brewery in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. As a pioneer of the high-end sake market, Dassai is known among its fans for a clean and floral taste, resulting from heavy polishing of rice grains, a costly technique that differentiates it from the stronger and often rough taste of cheaper sake.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG