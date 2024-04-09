Today in Pictures, April 9, 2024

The solar eclipse, a new floral display in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 04:34 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 03:40 PM
Mr Jacob Rhodes and his wife Katie watching the solar eclipse with their five children in Fredericksburg, Texas, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A composite image showing the progression of a partial solar eclipse over the Washington Monument on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Solar prominences are seen during the solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke billowing during Israel's bombardment of the Lebanese village of Khiam on April 8, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors at the new Azaleas of Shangri-La floral display inside Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest in Singapore on April 9, 2024. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
People taking pictures under crabapple blossoms in Handan, China, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor taking photos of blooming cherry blossoms through the fence of a pedestrian bridge over the Kanda river in central Tokyo, Japan, on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The shoes of US actress Zendaya during a photocall for the release of the movie Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, on April 8, 2024, in Rome, Italy. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers evacuating residents from the flooded part of the city of Orsk in Russia's Orenburg region on April 8, 2024. Torrential rain caused a dam near Orsk to burst on April 5. PHOTO: AFP
A woman rowing past damaged houses on the banks of Cau River after a landslide in Vietnam's Bac Ninh province on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

