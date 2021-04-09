Today in Pictures, April 9, 2021

Singapore's DPM Heng Swee Keat steps aside as 4G leader, SMU renames their law school, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
42 min ago
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat waves as he leaves a press conference, flanked by Ministers Desmond Lee (left) and Chan Chun Sing (right), held at the Istana on April 8, 2021. DPM Heng has decided to step aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team, and pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to lead the country when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
From left, Professor Goh Yihan, SMU Law Dean; Minister Edwin Tong; Minister Lawrence Wong; Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon; Mrs Yong Wei-Woo; Ms Yong Ying-I; Professor Lily Kong, SMU President, at a ceremony to officially rename the SMU law school to Yong Pung How School of Law, after Singapore’s former Chief Justice Dr Yong Pung How, on April 8, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Myanmar's ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn stands, after he was locked out of the embassy, and sources said his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military, outside the Myanmar Embassy in London, Britain, on April 8, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
This handout from the Prasatbunyasathan Foundation taken on April 7, 2021 ,shows Buddhist monk Manas Kemgoh (C in white), who had been trapped in the flooded Phra Sai Ngam cave while meditating, walking after he was freed by rescue workers in Thailand's Phitsanulok province. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
One of the two Merlions that flank the entrance of a carpark that leads to Blocks 216 to 222 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 is seen in a photo taken on April 7, 2021. The pair of Merlions, the only ones located in the heartland, were built in 1998 for $30,000 by the Ang Mo Kio Residents' Committee. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOYCE FANG
A tree grower walks past apple trees which are covered with a layer of ice, after being artificially watered to protect from the frost, at their orchard in La Palazzetta, a village located some 100km from Milan, on April 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Baby alpaca Marie Hope, who has an amputated leg, and dog Erco are seen at a farm in Freisen, Germany, on April 7, 2021. The alpaca can now walk again with the aid of a rollator, a special harness with wheels. PHOTO: REUTERS
A helicopter flies near above the lava flowing from a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on April 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A man wearing a protective face mask amid the Covid-19 pandemic walks on a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, on April 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Editeur Du Gite ridden by Joshua Moore (C) falls during the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase on the first day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP