A view of a DHL courier company plane (Boeing 757-27A tail number: HP-2010DAE) that broke in two after going off the runway due to a hydraulic problem, at the Juan Santamaria airport, in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 7, 2022. The plane took off from the Costa Rican airport bound for Guatemala, but upon detecting the hydraulic problem the pilots decided to return, the plane landed and after a few seconds of rolling smoke coming out of its tires, the plane skids, goes off the runway and is split in two.

EPA-EFE