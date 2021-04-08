Today in Pictures, April 8, 2021

India tightens curbs as new Covid-19 cases surge, mass burial for landslide victims in East Flores, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Police officers patrol in front of closed shops at a market area during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People light candles at a mass-burial ground for landslide victims triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 7, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
An aerial picture shows people walking through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 7, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burns on the Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Elementary school students wearing face masks and face shields attend class as schools reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker stands before a machine on a production line for "Taeha" brand cakes at the Unha Taesong Foodstuff Factory in Pyongyang on April 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Mr Jaxton Su, 33, Mr Klein Aw, 21, and Ms Elizabeth Goh, 26, touching up the mural at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 7, 2021. The Jurong Port mural highlights the vital role of maritime personnel in maintaining international trade and supply chains despite Covid-19. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
This photograph taken at dawn on April 7, 2021 shows an aerial view of smoke rising from fires lit in the vineyards to protect them from frost at the heart of the Vouvray vineyard in Touraine. PHOTO: AFP
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "I Want to Fly to the Universe" on display during the KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature Media Preview on April 7, 2021 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx borough of New York City. PHOTO: AFP
A general view of the 'Who goes here?' art installation by Australian artist Fiona Hall, at the Hyde Park Barracks in Sydney, Australia, April 7, 2021 PHOTO: EPA-EFE