Today in Pictures, April 7, 2021

Paramilitary unit participates in anti-terror drill in Aceh, Indonesia, protests in Italy, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Members of Indonesia's Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob) paramilitary unit participate in an anti-terror drill at a government building in Jantho, Aceh province on April 6, 2021.
Members of Indonesia's Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob) paramilitary unit participate in an anti-terror drill at a government building in Jantho, Aceh province on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
District head Mawardi Ali (C), playing the role of hostage, takes part in an anti-terror drill conducted by Indonesia's Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob) paramilitary unit at a government building in Jantho, Aceh province on April 6, 2021.
District head Mawardi Ali (C), playing the role of hostage, takes part in an anti-terror drill conducted by Indonesia's Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob) paramilitary unit at a government building in Jantho, Aceh province on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters (L) skirmish with anti-riot policemen as they take part in a demonstration of restaurant owners, entrepreneurs and small businesses owners on April 6, 2021 outside parliament on Piazza Montecitorio in Rome, to protest against closures and
Protesters (L) skirmish with anti-riot policemen as they take part in a demonstration of restaurant owners, entrepreneurs and small businesses owners on April 6, 2021 outside parliament on Piazza Montecitorio in Rome, to protest against closures and against Italy's Health minister, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S. on April 5, 2021.
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S. on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Snow falls as a police officer stands guard near the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran hold talks.
Snow falls as a police officer stands guard near the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran hold talks. PHOTO: AFP
People walk through the mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021.
People walk through the mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
Visitors walk from the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance centre, on the eve of the ceremonies marking the Holocaust remembrance day in Jerusalem on April 6, 2021.
Visitors walk from the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance centre, on the eve of the ceremonies marking the Holocaust remembrance day in Jerusalem on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A couple walk along a pedestrain overhead bridge along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) near Edgefield Plains in Punggol on 6 April 2021.
A couple walk along a pedestrain overhead bridge along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) near Edgefield Plains in Punggol on 6 April 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
The Shed, the cultural center in Hudson Yards in New York, is reflected in a window on April 6, 2021.
The Shed, the cultural center in Hudson Yards in New York, is reflected in a window on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Starting pitcher Drew Smyly #18 of the Atlanta Braves warms up before playing against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Starting pitcher Drew Smyly #18 of the Atlanta Braves warms up before playing against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP