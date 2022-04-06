Today in Pictures, April 6, 2022

Birds recovered by the Colombian authorities fly free from the Port Oasis Ecopark of the Port Society, in Cartagena, Colombia, 05 April 2022. The Second High-Level Conference of the Americas on Illegal Wildlife Trade, which will end on 06 April, began in Cartagena de Indias with the release of birds, in which representatives from different countries will address this problem closely related to the crisis of biodiversity loss that the planet faces. The Conference's main objective is to join efforts and strengthen international cooperation in terms of the prevention and control of illegal trafficking of flora and fauna in the region, explained the Colombian Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

PHOTO: EPA