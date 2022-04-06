The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 6, 2022
Visitors at mud bathing area at I-resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam, Retired Pakistani policeman creates hand knit Koran verses on pencils and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Visitors at mud bathing area at I-resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Nha Trang, a beach-blessed resort town on Vietnam’s east coast, is often dubbed by travel blogs as “Little Russia”—a tribute to high-spending Russians who used to splurge on vodka and borscht while staying in premium properties overlooking the warm sea. The uncertainty has left local tourism operators wondering how they’ll fare without one of their most important tourist groups.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Shahnawaz Malhi, a retired police officer and artist, shows his hand knit verses of the holy Koran on pencils, in Karachi, Pakistan, 05 April 2022. Malhi, who retired from Sindh police in 2014, claims to be the first artist to weave the entire holy book with thread on pencils, a method he learned from inmates while serving as a police officer.
PHOTO: EPA
Birds recovered by the Colombian authorities fly free from the Port Oasis Ecopark of the Port Society, in Cartagena, Colombia, 05 April 2022. The Second High-Level Conference of the Americas on Illegal Wildlife Trade, which will end on 06 April, began in Cartagena de Indias with the release of birds, in which representatives from different countries will address this problem closely related to the crisis of biodiversity loss that the planet faces. The Conference's main objective is to join efforts and strengthen international cooperation in terms of the prevention and control of illegal trafficking of flora and fauna in the region, explained the Colombian Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.
PHOTO: EPA
A man prepares sweet drinks for people to break their fast, during the Muslims fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 05 April 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights
PHOTO: EPA
Riders cross the Lizarraga mountain pass during the second stage of the 61st Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, over 207.6km from Leitza to Viana, northern Spain, 05 April 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Vendors unload statues of Hindu God Lord Sri Rama with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and deciple Hanuman to sell on a roadside ahead of the forthcoming festival of Sri Ramanavami, in Hyderabad on April 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A life-size tank entirely made with inflatable latex balloons biodegradable is photographed next to the United Nations Office in Geneva during the "Stop Bombing Civilians" campaign by NOG Handicap International on April 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The painting 'Saint Cecilia with Saints Paul, John the Evangelist Augustine and Mary Magdeline' by Italian artist Raphael (1483-1520) is on display at the National Gallery in London, Britain, 04 April 2022. 'The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael' opens to the public from 09 April until 31 July 2022 and features ' loans from the Louvre, National Gallery of Art, Washington, the Prado Museum, Uffizi Museum and the Vatican Museum', the National Gallery says on their website.
PHOTO: EPA
TODAY IN PICTURES
