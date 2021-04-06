Today in Pictures, April 6, 2021

Tree falls in Toa Payoh, heavy showers across Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
36 min ago
A construction worker from a neaby construction site helps to divert a pedestrian after a tree fell along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 at about 3.10pm on April 5, 2021.
A construction worker from a neaby construction site helps to divert a pedestrian after a tree fell along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 at about 3.10pm on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Heavy rain near the Market Street Interim Hawker Centre during lunch hour on April 5, 2021. Thundery showers with frequent lightning are in store for the first half of April.
Heavy rain near the Market Street Interim Hawker Centre during lunch hour on April 5, 2021. Thundery showers with frequent lightning are in store for the first half of April. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Since many of its employees want to return to the workplace for discussions, fintech company Wise has redesigned its Paya Lebar office to include more communal spaces as seen in a photo taken on April 5, 2021.
Since many of its employees want to return to the workplace for discussions, fintech company Wise has redesigned its Paya Lebar office to include more communal spaces as seen in a photo taken on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A damaged road in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, is seen on April 5, 2021.
A damaged road in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, is seen on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visit Cape Collinson Chinese Cemetery to pay respects to their departed loved ones to mark the Ching Ming Festival, also known as tomb-sweeping near the Chai Wan area of Hong Kong on April 5, 2021.
People visit Cape Collinson Chinese Cemetery to pay respects to their departed loved ones to mark the Ching Ming Festival, also known as tomb-sweeping near the Chai Wan area of Hong Kong on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Onlookers and relatives gather after the authorities recovered the capsized boat in Shitalakshya River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on April 5, 2021.
Onlookers and relatives gather after the authorities recovered the capsized boat in Shitalakshya River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on April 4, 2021, shows people watching migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River in Dandong, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
This photo taken on April 4, 2021, shows people watching migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River in Dandong, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. PHOTO: AFP
Otters eating fish on a platform near Singapore Sports Hub on Apr 4, 2021.
Otters eating fish on a platform near Singapore Sports Hub on Apr 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People hold a dead killer whale at the beach in Banyuwangi, East Java province, Indonesia, on April 3, 2021.
People hold a dead killer whale at the beach in Banyuwangi, East Java province, Indonesia, on April 3, 2021. ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
A worker makes firecrackers ahead of the traditional New Year celebrations to mark the harvesting festival in Kimbulapitiya village on the outskirts of Colombo on April 4, 2021.
A worker makes firecrackers ahead of the traditional New Year celebrations to mark the harvesting festival in Kimbulapitiya village on the outskirts of Colombo on April 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP