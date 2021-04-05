Today in Pictures, April 5, 2021

NParks steps up patrol after reports of overcrowding during the long Easter weekend, flash floods hit East Flores, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Enforcement officers from AETOS and NParks were seen patrolling the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge at the railway corridor on Sunday, April 4, 2021. On Saturday, NParks said it had stepped up its patrols after reports of crowding at certain locations during the Easter long weekend.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A handout photo made available by East Adonara Police station shows a general view of the aftermath of a flash flood in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, on April 4, 202. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
Police officers restrain demonstrators during a protest in London, Britain, on April 3, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken on April 3, 2021 shows protesters holding homemade weapons during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Tamwe township. PHOTO: AFP
People stand in line outside a community vaccination center administering the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, China, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Carriages carrying 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies depart from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on April 3, 2021, during a parade on their way to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) about seven kilometres south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo).PHOTO: AFP
A health worker from the Portuguese charity hospital in Belem, Para State, Brazil, sings and prays for a Covid-19 patient inside the hospital wards and ICU areas as part of Easter celebrations, on April 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The largest work of art by British artist Banksy, White House Rat, is unloaded on April 3, 2021 in Staphorst, Netherlands. PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
Crowds gather underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, April 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema falls over the advertisement boards during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas on the outskirts of Madrid on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP