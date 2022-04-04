Today in Pictures, April 4, 2022

A family observing traditional Qing Ming festival rituals at the Choa Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery, Hari Raya Light-Up along Geylang Road and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A family tossing hell notes into the air for prosperity and good luck at the Choa Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery on Apr 3, 2022. ST PHOTO : SAMUEL ANG
Hari Raya Light-Up along Geylang Road on Apr 03, 2022.
 ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI
An Indian devotee in traditional clothes takes part in the procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian's New Year in Mumbai, India. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Muslim devotees and visitors are silhouetted against the illuminated Jama Masjid Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India on April 3, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Church members and volunteers raise the wooden cross on the Chevin, near Otley in northern England during an annual gathering where the Chevin Cross is left in place for the duration of the Easter celebrations. The 30ft wooden cross was first put up in 1968. A new cross was made in 2000, using wood from timbers salvaged from the bombed Arndale Centre in Manchester on June 15 1996. PHOTO : AFP
Near deserted highways in the Puxi area of Shanghai, China, on Saturday on April 2, 2022. Shanghai’s 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the financial hub scrambles to tame a relentless surge of the coronavirus’s highly contagious omicron variant. PHOTOT : BLOOMBERG
Journalists attend a preview of an exhibition of statues of "comfort women", who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, in Kunitachi on the outskirts of Tokyo, on April 2, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
South Korean boy band BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO : AFP

