Today in Pictures, April 30, 2021

Car hangs off a ledge at a plant nursery in Clementi, TTSH locks down two wards to stem Covid-19 spread, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
11 min ago
A red Mercedes was seen hanging off a ledge at Corona Florist along Clementi Road on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
People at the visitor registration counter in Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 29, 2021. No visitors are allowed into the hospital except those for critically ill patients. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
People watch a Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, as it lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province on April 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Families of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine crew members attend a posthumous promotion ceremony at a navy airbase in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, Indonesia, April 29, 2021. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
A Family member, wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for Covid-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died after an apparent stampede during an event at a revelry complex during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel, April 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fishermen are seen near thousands of fish found dead at Lake Maninjau, due to lack of oxygen levels, in Agam, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, April 29, 2021. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
The Stratolaunch plane, the world's largest, performs a 4hr test flight in Mojave, California, U.S., April 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers remove the final protective coverings from the sculpture by artist David Hammons entitled 'Day’s End' across the street from the Whitney Museum of American Art which sponsored the project, in New York, New York, USA, April 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker paints the track at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on April 29, 2021, ahead of the Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix.PHOTO: AFP
Hummingbirds are seen in Nanegalito, Ecuador, on April 28 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
