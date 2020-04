Dozens queued up outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown on April 29, 2020, for free meals distributed by restaurateur Bernard Teo, 39, and his cousin Amanda Ng, 46, a hairstylist. They have been distributing free meals to the elderly outside the temple twice a day since the second day of the circuit breaker – a total of 220 meals a day. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI