The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 3, 2024
Firefighting in a residential district in Philippines, food aid in Gaza hit by Israeli strikes, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 03:53 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 03:53 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/f9rR
Firefighters and residents trying to extinguish a fire in a residential district of Las Pinas city in Philippines on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man taking photos with his smartphone amidst blooming cherry blossoms on a bridge in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman taking pictures of cherry blossoms in the gardens of the Reggia of Venaria Reale in Italy on April 2, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Melani, a 22-year-old migrant from Venezuela, with a blanket around her three-year-old son Angel to protect him from cold and blustery weather while searching for an entry point into the United States along the border in El Paso, Texas, US, on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People gathering around the carcass of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024. The international food aid charity said on April 2 it was pausing its Gaza aid operations after seven of its staff were killed in a "targeted Israeli strike" as they unloaded desperately needed food aid delivered by sea from Cyprus.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslims worshippers performing prayer rituals on Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), one of the holiest nights during Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, on April 3, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A health worker releasing mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, which are expected to block the spread of dengue fever, in Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walking on a pier beneath the contrail from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into space after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 1, 2024 in San Clemente, California.
PHOTO: AFP
Thick smoke billowing from a fire that affected three units along a row of terrace workshops in Eunos Avenue 6 in Singapore on April 2, 2024.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Students using umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they line up to wait for their classes outside their school in Manila on April 2, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman using a fan while commuting inside a train in Bangkok on April 3, 2024. Thailand is grappling with severe heat-wave with some parts of the country bracing for temperatures over 40 degrees Celcius, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
PHOTO: AFP
Rain falling over parts of Singapore in the early afternoon of April 3, 2024, as seen from Senja Road.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top