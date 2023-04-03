The Straits Times
Multimedia
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Today in Pictures, April 3, 2023
Indigenous worshippers taking part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession in Guatemala City, a Swiss art festival in Tbilisi, Georgia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Indigenous worshippers taking part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession on April 2, 2023, in San Pedro Sacatepequez, Guatemala. Palm Sunday marks the start of the most solemn week in the Roman Catholic calendar, commemorating the triumphant return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem the week before his death, when a cheering crowd greeted him waving palm leaves.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors at an immersive exhibition featuring Swiss painter Ferdinand Hodler and Swiss-born German artist Paul Klee in Tbilisi, Georgia, on April 1, 2023. The show forms part of a cultural festival called Bridge: Zurich – Tbilisi, and runs from April 1 to 10.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Penitents of La Paz brotherhood taking part in a Palm Sunday procession in Seville on April 2, 2023. Spain's colourful Holy Week celebrations, featuring centuries-old processions of the faithful carrying flower-covered floats topped with statues of Christ or the Virgin Mary, draw huge crowds.
PHOTO: AFP
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes swinging his boot near Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon during a match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, on April 2, 2023. Newcastle won the game 2-0.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A helicopter dousing a wildfire on Mount Inwangsan in Seoul, South Korea, on April 2, 2023. A dry spell has led to blazes across the country, including on the mountain popular with hikers.
PHOTO: AFP
A Tower Records Shinjuku employee displaying a poster promoting the works of the late Ryuichi Sakamoto in Tokyo, Japan, on April 3, 2023. The pioneering composer and green activist, whose score for the film The Last Emperor scooped an Oscar and a Grammy, died at the age of 71 on March 28.
PHOTO: AFP
An ariel view of tea-picking workers harvesting tea leaves at a tea garden in Maoping Town in Zigui County, Hubei Province, central China, on April 1, 2023. Tea farmers harvest Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This picture taken on April 1, 2023, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, from the Mecca Royal Clock Tower of the Abraj al-Bait skyscraper complex, shows an aerial view of Muslim worshippers around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
