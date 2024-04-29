The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 29, 2024
Godzilla in Tokyo, yoga on the airport runway in Thailand, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 03:36 PM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 03:11 PM
Children attending class at a makeshift school in a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir El-Balah, in the central Gaza strip, on April 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Sumo wrestlers holding children during their ”crying baby sumo” match at Sensoji temple in Tokyo, on April 28, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking photographs of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building lit with a projection mapping titled Godzilla: Attack On Tokyo, which shows a 100m life-size scale display of Godzilla, in Tokyo on April 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants from India and Colombia sitting around a fire to keep warm while waiting to be picked up by US Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico into the US, in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, on April 27, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged buildings after a tornado at a village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, on April 28, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman seeking blessings as a group of priests took part in a chariot festival at Sri Parthasarthy Swamy temple in Chennai, India, on April 29, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Afghans gathering to watch traditional wrestlers compete at a field in Baharak district, Badakhshan province, on April 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Yoga enthusiasts performing exercises as an aircraft took off during a Brew Yoga event at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, on April 27, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A multiple exposure photograph of an athlete competing in the horizontal bar during the men’s individual apparatus event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Rimini, north-eastern Italy, on April 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks exploding as Inter Milan’s supporters welcomed the bus of the players at Piazza Duomo to celebrate the scudetto in Milan on April 28, 2024. Inter clinched its 20th scudetto with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan on April 22, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A corgi taking part in a costume parade during a Star Wars-themed event in Moscow, Russia, on April 28, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
