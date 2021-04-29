Today in Pictures, April 29, 2021

Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to India, Night Safari welcomes young Indian rhino brothers from UAE, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
17 min ago
1WO Ng Kok Wee, aircrew specialist from 122 Squadron, RSAF, securing the oxygen tanks in a C-130 transport aircraft at Paya Lebar airbase on April 28, 2021. Two planeloads of oxygen cylinders were sent to India from Singapore to help the country address its unprecedented oxygen crisis arising from a second wave of Covid-19 infections. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Young Indian rhinoceros Thulie, 7, eating apples given by a zookeeper in his newly built exhibit at Night Safari on Apr 28, 2021. Night Safari welcomed young Indian rhino brothers, Thulie and Newari, from UAE at the end of last year.
Young Indian rhinoceros Thulie, 7, eating apples given by a zookeeper in his newly built exhibit at Night Safari on Apr 28, 2021. Night Safari welcomed young Indian rhino brothers, Thulie and Newari, from UAE at the end of last year. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
The 5m-high Graffiti Hall of Fame, a new Kampong Glam landmark, comprises stretches of street art that span nearly 240m, lining Ophir Road and Bali Lane, in a photo taken on April 28, 2021.
The 5m-high Graffiti Hall of Fame, a new Kampong Glam landmark, comprises stretches of street art that span nearly 240m, lining Ophir Road and Bali Lane, in a photo taken on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A giant Lego dinosaur is pictured in the "Brick Street" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction, with plans to open to the public in the summer of 2021 in Goshen, New York, U.S., April 28, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A family recieves health workers with balloons as they arrive to inoculate Maximiliana Quispe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, at her house in El Agustino district in Lima, on April 28, 2021.
A family recieves health workers with balloons as they arrive to inoculate Maximiliana Quispe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, at her house in El Agustino district in Lima, on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021.
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People cremate their relatives, who died due to the coronavirus disease at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021.
People cremate their relatives, who died due to the coronavirus disease at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
President Joe Biden hands his speech to Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he gets ready to speak to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021.
President Joe Biden hands his speech to Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he gets ready to speak to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2021.
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A picture of a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta which according to previous sales is the world's most expensive single stamp at Sotheby's auction house in London on April 28, 2021.
A picture of a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta which according to previous sales is the world's most expensive single stamp at Sotheby's auction house in London on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP