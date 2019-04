Ivorian police officers of the Anti-Riot Brigade (BAE) contain the crowd during a performance by French rapper Okou Armand Gnakouri known as Kaaris during the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Abidjan on April 28, 2019. The performance of French-Ivorian rapper Kaaris at the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Abidjan escalated into violence after a crowd surge, causing some minor injuries, according to an AFP journalist at the concert.

PHOTO: AFP